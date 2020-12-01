STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Prithviraj, Roshan Mathew to star in 'Kuruthi'

Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen and Sagar Surya are also part of the cast.

Published: 01st December 2020

Roshan Mathew (L) and Prithviraj (R)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Prithviraj and Roshan Mathew will be starring in filmmaker Manu Warrier’s debut Malayalam feature titled Kuruthi. 

Supriya Menon is backing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. 

Kuruthi marks the banner’s third production venture. The film, which is said to be a socio-political thriller, has a script by Anish Pallyal. 

The title poster carries the tagline: A vow to kill... An oath to protect. 

Manu describes the project as a “very rooted” subject set in Kerala. 

“I’ve always wanted to make Malayalam films, and I’m excited to make my first Malayalam film,” he says. On pitching the project, Manu says he wanted to send it to Prithviraj in particular. 

​“He really liked the idea and responded immediately. After numerous rounds of discussions, he came on board as the producer. He is very sharp in terms of understanding and selecting scripts. I’m grateful to him and Supriya for believing in the project.”

Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya are also part of the cast.

Manu Warrier has previously directed the Hindi film Coffee Bloom and has worked on the Hindi TV series Yudh which was scripted by him and produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Abhinandan Ramanujam is on board as the director of photography while Akhilesh Mohan will handle the editing. Jakes Bejoy will compose the music, and Rafeeq Ahammed is writing the lyrics.

The team will commence shooting on December 9 at Erattupetta.

