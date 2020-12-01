STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Multi-episode 'making of Jallikkattu' documentary gearing up for release

Filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan is the director of the project which aims to present an in-depth look at the amount of work that went into the film which is the official submission for the Oscars.

Published: 01st December 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Lijo Jose Pelliserry's 'Jallikkattu'.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

An extensive, multiple-episode documentary series on the making of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu is gearing up to release soon. 

Filmmaker Vivian Radhakrishnan is the director of the project which aims to present an in-depth look at the amount of work that went into the film which is the official submission for this year’s Oscars.

“It is an attempt to examine in detail the effort of every department involved in the film’s making, and provide insight for aspiring filmmakers and film students,” says Vivian, adding that it was a challenge to work with a tremendous amount of footage but fun nevertheless. 

The team is planning to release up to eight episodes and then consider releasing more depending on the response to the initial set. 

“There are around 40,000 clips. Since there is plenty of material, we looked at multiple possibilities to present them during the editing stage,” shares Vivian.

The filmmaker hopes it will change people’s perspective about documentaries. “The documentary format is still strange to many and is enjoyed only by a niche audience,” he observes. 

“Only a few people enjoy the documentaries on Netflix, which are quite well-made and fascinating. We have tried to maintain the same standard in our work too.”

Editor Kiran Nath Kailas helped Vivian put together the footage. 

​Vivian concludes by saying that rather than looking it as a “documentary about the making of Jallikkattu” or as a medium for “defending” the film, he saw it more as a “documentation of the strenuous efforts behind cinema as a popular art form for which Jallikkattu served as a supreme example.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lijo Jose Pellissery Jallikattu Vivian Radhakrishnan Mollywood
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp