A ‘Valli’ to tickle your funny bone

Filmmaker Anush Krishna Mohan’s latest project ‘Valli’ (creeper) is a story series revolving around lives inside a customer care office. Centred around the life of Bhanu Prasad, a small-town guy and his friends Praveen and Aneeta.“I couldn’t imagine a better name than ‘Valli’ for this series. The story is a humorous take on the troubles and miscellaneous activities that happen in Bhanu’s life. Each episode is sure to bring a smile on the viewer’s face,” says Anush. The director highlights that story series is relatively a new concept in Malayalam. “Each episode has a positive aspect to narrate. However, the central characters of the series are yet to be revealed,” he says.

According to Anush, the characters and storyline are inspired by his life. “I’ve worked in customer care offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. So, I had the chance to meet different people, witness quirky incidents. These circumstances helped me to a large extent in scripting the series,” he quips. While Ajith K Thomas has cranked the camera, Gokul Sreekandan has composed the music, and Rahul Reghu has edited the series crisply.

Sudhin Sasikumar, Varun C P, and Parvathy Das play the characters of Bhanu, Praveen and Aneeta. “Varun and Parvathy are popular social media influencers,” says Anush. The series has been released on YouTube by Popcorn Stories, an initiative channel started by Anush along with his friends Thanveer Karim and Ambhu Yogi. The channel has over 75,000 subscribers and the released episodes of ‘Valli’ have received over five lakh views.

“Many people prefer staying at home and watching entertainment on digital platforms. We aim to create interesting content and cater to them. Additionally, these platforms allow newbies to exhibit their talent. We’ve projects that will introduce genuine actors,” says Anush, who plans to direct movies in future.