Indrajith-Anu Sithara film 'Crime No. 59/2019' launched

By Express News Service

Indrajith and Anu Sithara will be starring in Shaan Thulasidharan’s Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019. The pooja function and shoot were kickstarted in Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam. Shaan Thulasidharan co-wrote the script with Jose Thomas Polakkal.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Harishree Ashokan, Jude Anthony, Anil Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Surabhi Santosh are also part of the film.

Ajay David Kachappilly is the director of photography. Tony Joseph is composing the music to the lyrics by Harinarayanan, Manu Manjith, and Jyothikumar Punnapra.

The film is bankrolled by Angelina Antony, Shereef MP, Shyam Kumar S, Sino John Thomas under the banners Guardian Angel and Golden S Pictures.