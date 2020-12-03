STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shanavas Bavakutty to direct Raghunath Paleri’s script

The State award-winning director informs us that he is planning to start the shoot in February next year. A host of popular faces will be appearing in the film. 

Published: 03rd December 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shanavas Bavakutty

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Veteran scriptwriter and novelist Raghunath Paleri is returning to screenwriting after over a decade. He has announced that Shanavas Bavakutty will be directing his new script. Titled Oru Kattil Oru Muri Oru Pennum Oraanum, it marks Shanavas’ third film after the critically acclaimed Kismath and Thottappan.

Raghunath Paleri

The State award-winning director informs us that he is planning to start the shoot in February next year. A host of popular faces will be appearing in the film.

However, the filmmaker is waiting for the New Year to reveal their names. The film will be shot in Kochi. 

On collaborating with Raghunath Paleri, Shanavas says he is fortunate to have met and worked with him for Thottappan.

“The script he has given me is so good that I didn’t want to make any changes to it. It’s a cute, light-hearted love story that will please everyone and all the fans of Raghunath Paleri who have been waiting to see another script from him.” Known for his versatility,

Paleri is known for writing comedies and serious dramas with equal flair. Some of his most popular works include My Dear Kuttichathan, Piravi, Vanaprastham, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu and Meleparambil Aanveedu. 

Paleri made his directorial debut with Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare, in which a four-year-old Geetu Mohandas made her acting debut. The film won six Kerala State awards, including Best Director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghunath Paleri Shanavas Bavakutty
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp