Shanavas Bavakutty to direct Raghunath Paleri’s script

Veteran scriptwriter and novelist Raghunath Paleri is returning to screenwriting after over a decade. He has announced that Shanavas Bavakutty will be directing his new script. Titled Oru Kattil Oru Muri Oru Pennum Oraanum, it marks Shanavas’ third film after the critically acclaimed Kismath and Thottappan.

The State award-winning director informs us that he is planning to start the shoot in February next year. A host of popular faces will be appearing in the film.

However, the filmmaker is waiting for the New Year to reveal their names. The film will be shot in Kochi.

On collaborating with Raghunath Paleri, Shanavas says he is fortunate to have met and worked with him for Thottappan.

“The script he has given me is so good that I didn’t want to make any changes to it. It’s a cute, light-hearted love story that will please everyone and all the fans of Raghunath Paleri who have been waiting to see another script from him.” Known for his versatility,

Paleri is known for writing comedies and serious dramas with equal flair. Some of his most popular works include My Dear Kuttichathan, Piravi, Vanaprastham, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu and Meleparambil Aanveedu.

Paleri made his directorial debut with Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare, in which a four-year-old Geetu Mohandas made her acting debut. The film won six Kerala State awards, including Best Director.