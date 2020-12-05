It’s a wrap for Unni Mukundan’s Meppadiyan

By Express News Service

The shoot of Unni Mukundan’s Meppadiyan has concluded. The film, which marks the actor’s first production venture, began production in October. The team completed the shoot in 39 days, six days ahead of the initially planned schedule.

The film, directed by Vishnu Mohan, is touted as a family entertainer inspired by actual events. It also features Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, Anju Kurian, Nisha Sarang, Major Ravi and Kalabhavan Shajohn among others.

The team shot in around 48 locations including Erattupetta and Kottayam. Shameer Muhammad is editor, and Neil D’Cunha cranked the camera. Rahul Subramanian is handling the music. The team is planning to release it in theatres.