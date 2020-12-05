Joe Paul strikes a chord with words

Gautham S By

Express News Service

Having penned songs for movies like ‘Ishq’, ‘Queen’, ‘Ranam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, lyricist Joe Paul has made quite an impact in the Malayalam film industry. Though settled and working in the US for the past 20 years, Joe’s true love lies in letting his creative juices flow. With the film industry slowly getting back on track after a long break due to the pandemic, the Kochi native is excited to fall back into the grind of things with some good projects at hand.

“I am really happy about penning Sanskrit lyrics for the background score of ‘Durgamati’. I have also written one song for Jude Anthany Joseph’s upcoming film composed by Shaan Rahman and for the soon-to-be released ‘Ullasam’. I’ve written songs for some more movies, but it’s too early to talk about them,” he says.

Joe Paul

Though the film industry was on standstill from March, Joe kept himself engaged. “A dry spell could affect my writing. I was translating some Hindi and Tamil songs in Malayalam with the same tune,” he quips. Though not classically trained, Joe loves to sing. “I’m planning to start a YouTube channel where I can upload my creations.”

The track ‘Parayuvaan’ from the movie ‘Ishq’ and ‘Madhupole’ from ‘Dear Comrade’ are the two songs which garnered Joe widespread appreciation. “Thanks to Jakes Bejoy. My major hits are with him. His trust helps me write better,” says Joe who lives with his family in Texas. He believes social media has made networking easy.