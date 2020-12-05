STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Joe Paul strikes a chord with words

Though the film industry was on standstill from March, Joe kept himself engaged.

Published: 05th December 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Having penned songs for movies like ‘Ishq’, ‘Queen’, ‘Ranam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, lyricist Joe Paul has made quite an impact in the Malayalam film industry. Though settled and working in the US for the past 20 years, Joe’s true love lies in letting his creative juices flow. With the film industry slowly getting back on track after a long break due to the pandemic, the Kochi native is excited to fall back into the grind of things with some good projects at hand.

“I am really happy about penning Sanskrit lyrics for the background score of ‘Durgamati’. I have also written one song for Jude Anthany Joseph’s upcoming film composed by Shaan Rahman and for the soon-to-be released ‘Ullasam’. I’ve written songs for some more movies, but it’s too early to talk about them,” he says.

Joe Paul

Though the film industry was on standstill from March, Joe kept himself engaged. “A dry spell could affect my writing. I was translating some Hindi and Tamil songs in Malayalam with the same tune,” he quips. Though not classically trained, Joe loves to sing. “I’m planning to start a YouTube channel where I can upload my creations.”

The track ‘Parayuvaan’ from the movie ‘Ishq’ and ‘Madhupole’ from ‘Dear Comrade’ are the two songs which garnered Joe widespread appreciation. “Thanks to Jakes Bejoy. My major hits are with him. His trust helps me write better,” says Joe who lives with his family in Texas. He believes social media has made networking easy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Paul
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp