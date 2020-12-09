Joju George’s 'Peace' is a hyperlink film

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

We had recently reported that Joju George is starring in a new film titled Peace. The shoot, which began last month, is progressing smoothly at Thodupuzha. Ernakulam is another location. The makers are shooting the film through two schedules.

Debutant Sanfeer K directs a script co-written by Safar Sanal and Ramesh Girija, and an ensemble cast comprising Asha Sarath, Siddique, Shalu Raheem, Aditi Ravi, Vijilesh, Mamukkoya, and Sudani from Nigeria-fame Unni Nair.

Joju appears in a completely new avatar in the film—as a delivery boy named Carlos. A picture of him doing a bike stunt went viral recently. Peace revolves around a string of events happening in Carlos’ life. Speaking to us, Sanfeer calls Peace a hyperlink feature with multiple characters of equal importance.

“It’s a satirical comedy about a bunch of struggling characters across all age groups,” says the filmmaker. “I think nobody has attempted anything like this in Malayalam before.” Sanfeer, who previously worked as a scientist, adds that the narrative structure is similar to that of Super Deluxe, Andhadhun and Ludo. “There are multiple characters and narratives, which are all linked in some way.

It’s an experimental storytelling approach, and because of this, we are keeping some things under wraps right now.” The music and background music is by Samson Kottoor. Shameer Gibran cranks the camera while Noufal Abdullah is editing. Jubair Mohammed is working on the music.

Peace is among Joju’s upcoming slate of projects which also includes Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu, Kamal KM’s Pada, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli, and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham. He also plays a significant character alongside Mammootty in the political drama, One, and in Karthik Subbaraj’s next project Jagame Thandhiram, opposite Dhanush.