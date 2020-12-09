STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Joju George’s 'Peace' is a hyperlink film

Debutant Sanfeer K directs an ensemble cast comprising Asha Sarath, Siddique, Aditi Ravi, Mamukkoya and others

Published: 09th December 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Joju George (Photo | Joju George, Instagram)

Joju George (Photo | Joju George, Instagram)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We had recently reported that Joju George is starring in a new film titled Peace. The shoot, which began last month, is progressing smoothly at Thodupuzha. Ernakulam is another location. The makers are shooting the film through two schedules. 

Debutant Sanfeer K directs a script co-written by Safar Sanal and Ramesh Girija, and an ensemble cast comprising Asha Sarath, Siddique, Shalu Raheem, Aditi Ravi, Vijilesh, Mamukkoya, and Sudani from Nigeria-fame Unni Nair.

Joju appears in a completely new avatar in the film—as a delivery boy named Carlos. A picture of him doing a bike stunt went viral recently. Peace revolves around a string of events happening in Carlos’ life. Speaking to us, Sanfeer calls Peace a hyperlink feature with multiple characters of equal importance.

“It’s a satirical comedy about a bunch of struggling characters across all age groups,” says the filmmaker. “I think nobody has attempted anything like this in Malayalam before.” Sanfeer, who previously worked as a scientist, adds that the narrative structure is similar to that of Super Deluxe, Andhadhun and Ludo. “There are multiple characters and narratives, which are all linked in some way.

It’s an experimental storytelling approach, and because of this, we are keeping some things under wraps right now.” The music and background music is by Samson Kottoor. Shameer Gibran cranks the camera while Noufal Abdullah is editing. Jubair Mohammed is working on the music. 

Peace is among Joju’s upcoming slate of projects which also includes  Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu, Kamal KM’s Pada, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli, and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.  He also plays a significant character alongside Mammootty in the political drama, One, and in Karthik Subbaraj’s next project Jagame Thandhiram, opposite Dhanush.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joju George
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp