Prithviraj’s Kuruthi begins production

By Express News Service

Prithviraj had recently announced a new project titled Kuruthi. Filming began yesterday with a formal pooja ceremony at Erattupetta. Supriya Menon is producing it under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. Kuruthi follows Cold Case, an investigation thriller for which Prithviraj completed shooting.

Kuruthi marks filmmaker Manu Warrier’s Malayalam debut feature. It is being touted as a socio-political thriller which also stars Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, and Navas Vallikkunnu among others.

Manu is directing from a script by Anish Pallyal. Abhinandan Ramanujam cranks the camera, and Akhilesh Mohan is handling the editing. Interestingly, Abhinandam was the cinematographer of Prithviraj Productions’ maiden production venture, 9. Jakes Bejoy works on the music to Rafeeq Ahammed’s lyrics.