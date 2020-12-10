Tovino-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Kaanekkaane completed

By Express News Service

Uyare-fame Manu Ashokan has completed filming his second feature Kaanekkaane. The film, starring Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Shruti Ramachandran, completed the filming in 38 days. The team started production during the end of October while following all the mandatory Covid-19 protocols.

Based on a screenplay by Bobby and Sanjay, Kaanekkaane is bankrolled by TR Shamsudheen and has Alby Antony as the director of photography and Abhilash Balachandran as the editor.

Tovino recently completed shooting for Rohith VS’s Kala. Meanwhile, Aishwarya has joined the sets of Akhil Anilkumar’s Archana 31 Not Out. After this, she will join the sets of Nirmal Sahadev’s Kumari in March.