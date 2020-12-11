Rajasthan schedule of Rajeev Ravi thriller over

By Express News Service

Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum, which resumed shoot a while back, has wrapped up its Rajasthan portions successfully.

Starring Asif Ali as a cop, the film marks the actor’s first collaboration with the Annayum Rasoolum director.

Kuttavum Shikshayum is the follow-up to Rajeev’s big-budget film Thuramukham which is awaiting release. It also stars Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Alencier Ley, and Senthil Krishna in the role of police officers.

The film is based on a real jewellery incident that happened in Kasargod. Sibi Thomas, a real-life cop and actor, penned the script jointly with journalist Sreejith Divakaran. Sibi made his acting debut in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, on which Rajeev was the director of photography.

Suresh Rajan is behind the camera while B Ajithkumar is editing. Arun Kumar VR is producing under the banner of Filmroll Productions.