Anna Ben stars in Jude Anthony Joseph's next 'Sara's'

By Express News Service

Director Jude Anthony Joseph has come up with a new feature titled Sara's, in which Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne play the main leads. The film was shot after the pandemic began, by following all the mandatory guidelines.

The team has released a first-look poster featuring Anna as a member of a film’s direction team.Jude shot the film in various locations in Kochi such as the Metro, Lulu Mall in addition to Wagamon. As the film also features numerous junior artistes and city roads, the team shares the shoot was accomplished under challenging circumstances.

Anna's father and screenwriter Benny P Nayarambalam is also part of the film's cast. Mallika Sukumaran, 'Collector Bro' Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Srinda, and Jibu Jacob also appear in the cast.

Akshay Hareesh wrote the story, Nimish Ravi handled the camera, Riyas Badhar edited it, and Shaan Rahman composed the music. PK Muralidharan, who produced Classmates and Memories, is backing the film with Santha Murali.