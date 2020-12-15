STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adoor Gopalakrishnan says 'Delhi Chalo' agitation one of life or death for farmers, criticises Centre 

Adoor Gopalakrishnan termed the protest a life or death one for the farmers and criticised the government for letting the situation to worsen.

Published: 15th December 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan (File photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan has come out to extend solidarity to the ongoing protest by farmers in Delhi against the new farm laws introduced by the central government.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan termed the protest a life or death one for the farmers and criticised the government for letting the situation to worsen. “Why is the government forcing a law on people and if people do not want it then for whose benefit are they implementing it?” asked Gopalakrishnan at a protest meeting held at Martyr’s column in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also took exception to categorise protesting farmers as anti-nations. “Farmers serve the nation the most. It would harm democracy if the central government did not address their protest,” said Gopalakrishnan.

Various organisations have come out in support of the protest in the last few days. They have held marches to Raj Bhavan, organised rallies aimed at garnering support for the protest.

Comments

