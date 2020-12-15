Asif Ali’s Thattum Vellattam  to roll early next year

By Express News Service

We had reported in January that director Mridul Nair is gearing up to make his second feature, Thattum Vellattam. The team was supposed to start production months back, but the pandemic forced them to delay for another year. Now the shoot is being planned to take place in March-April.

The rest of the cast comprises Soubin Shahir, Saiju Kurup, Lal Jr, and Ganapathi. Mridul had told us earlier that Thattum Vellattam will have an unusual story that revolves around theyyam. “Thattum vellattam is a special, very ferocious kind of theyyam, and there exists a myth that anyone who gets the first hit from the performer during the performance wouldn’t live to see the next performance.

But there have also been instances where no one died," he said.Mridul is in the middle of pre-production and looking to build the right technical team for the project.