STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali’s Thattum Vellattam  to roll early next year

We had reported in January that director Mridul Nair is gearing up to make his second feature, Thattum Vellattam.

Published: 15th December 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali

Asif Ali

By Express News Service

We had reported in January that director Mridul Nair is gearing up to make his second feature, Thattum Vellattam. The team was supposed to start production months back, but the pandemic forced them to delay for another year. Now the shoot is being planned to take place in March-April.

The rest of the cast comprises Soubin Shahir, Saiju Kurup, Lal Jr, and Ganapathi. Mridul had told us earlier that Thattum Vellattam will have an unusual story that revolves around theyyam. “Thattum vellattam is a special, very ferocious kind of theyyam, and there exists a myth that anyone who gets the first hit from the performer during the performance wouldn’t live to see the next performance.

But there have also been instances where no one died," he said.Mridul is in the middle of pre-production and looking to build the right technical team for the project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp