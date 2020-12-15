STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Fahadh Faasil to star in Mahesh Narayanan-scripted Malayan Kunju

​Sajimon has previously worked as an associate director on the films Android Kunjappan and Ente Ummante Peru.

Published: 15th December 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Fahadh Faasil

Actor Fahadh Faasil

By Express News Service

After Dileesh Pothan's Joji, Fahadh Faasil will star in Malayan Kunju, which has a script by filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan (CU Soon, Take Off).

Debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran will direct the film which is jointly produced by Fazil and Fahadh-Nazriya's production house Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The makers are planning to start filming between January and February. As of now, they are keeping the details of the genre and the remaining cast members under wraps.

Sajimon has previously worked as an associate director on the films Android Kunjappan and Ente Ummante Peru. Mahesh Narayanan is also the film’s cinematographer while Arju Benn, who edited Kohinoor and Ente Ummante Peru, will handle editing duties. Interestingly, Arju has also assisted Mahesh in the editing of CU Soon.

Music will be by Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights, Virus) and the sound design by Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar of Sound Factor (Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Soorarai Pottru).

Jyotish Shankar, who has worked on Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Joseph, is the art director.Malayan Kunju is among the slate of Fahadh’s recently announced projects which also includes Irul, Joji, and Paattu. He is also awaiting the release of Mahesh Narayanan’s period film Malik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fahadh Faasil Fahadh Faasil and Friends Malayan Kunju Mahesh Narayanan
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp