Dulquer Salmaan unveils his fourth production venture

Shine Tom Chacko, Ahaana Krishna, and Dhruvan play the main leads

Actor Dulquer Salmaan.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan has announced his fourth production which wrapped up filming recently. Directed by Prasobh Vijayan, the film features Shine Tom Chacko, Dhruvan, and Ahaana Krishna. Bitto Davis and Sreekanth Dasan, who have appeared in Angamaly Diaries, are also part of the cast.     Ishq-fame Ratheesh Ravi penned the story and script during the lockdown. The team had filmed in complete secrecy at Aluva, Ernakulam. The title and first-look are to be revealed by the end of the month.

“Things got rolling so fast when Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films decided to come on board,” says Prasobh, adding that it was written initially as a small film but expanded in scale when Dulquer became involved. 
“We took all the Covid-19 precautionary measures and shot for around 50 days. So the pandemic didn’t affect the shoot in any way. There are a lot of outdoor portions. We managed to find a very safe location, and we shot it like we would any other film. Ours is not one of those films shot completely indoors. It was the other way around.”

From left: Ratheesh Ravi, Shine Tom Chacko,
Ahaana Krishnaand Prasobh Vijayan

Asked about the genre, Prasobh says he has made a shift from thriller to light-hearted drama this time. “I would say it has the vibe of Sathyan Anthikad films or the screenplays of Sreenivasan. I didn’t have to think twice about making it.” The project is Prasobh’s third film after Lilli and Anveshanam which were both thrillers. 

It marks Wayfarer Films’ fourth production after Maniyarayile Ashokan, Varane Avashyamund, and Kurup. Faiz Siddik cranked the camera, and Noufal Abdullah is doing the editing. Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is composing the music. 

Interestingly, this marks Shine Tom Chacko’s third collaboration with Wayfarer Films after Maniyarayile Ashokan and the upcoming Kurup. He is also awaiting the release of Love, directed by Khalid Rahman. In addition, he is in debutant Shaji Azeez’s Wolf. Ahaana also has Nancy Rani coming up next.

