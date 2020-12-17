Teaser of Baburaj’s feature Black Coffee out

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that actor-director Baburaj is writing and directing Black Coffee, the sequel to Aashiq Abu’s food-based film, Salt N’ Pepper. The team has released a teaser which reveals the characters played by Baburaj, Lal and Shwetha Menon who are reprising their roles from the original. The sequel, produced by Sajeesh Manjeri, sees Baburaj reprising his role of professional chef Babu from the original. Mythili is the other returning cast member.

The newest additions to the cast are Lena, Rachana Narayanankutty, Oviya, and Sunny Wayne. As per reports, Aashiq Abu has a cameo appearance in the film. Baburaj made his directorial debut with the Suresh Gopi-starrer Black Dahlia and later made Manushyamrugam, starring himself. Black Coffee marks his third directorial feature.