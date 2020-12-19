Joju George’s Madhuram begins filming

By Express News Service

Joju has started shooting for a new film titled Madhuram. Helmed by June-fame Ahammed Khabeer, the film is also the actor’s fourth production venture after Joseph, Porinju Mariam Jose, and Chola under the banner of Appu Pathu Pappu Production. Joju is co-producing it Sijo Vadakkan, Badusha, and Suraj PS.

Madhuram is said to be a romance drama and also has Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Arjun Ashokan and Indrans in lead roles. The team has planned the shoot at Ernakulam, Fort Kochi and Kottayam.

Ashiq Aimar and Fahim Safar wrote the screenplay based on a story by Ahammed Khabeer. Jithin Stanislaus, who also shot June, is behind the camera with Mahesh Bhuvanend on the editing. Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. Dhanush Nayanar works on the sound design while Vishnu Sujathan handles the sound mix.

Ahammed Khabeer was initially supposed to do another project, titled Insha Allah, with Joju as actor and producer. However, the pandemic-related complications forced the makers to put it on hold.Aside from Madhuram, Joju is awaiting the release of an exciting lineup which includes Santosh Vishwanath One, Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thanthiram, Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik, and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli.

Shruti Ramachandran is also part of Manu Ashokan’s Kaanekkaane, which has Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi as her co-stars. Nikhila Vimal, on the other hand, has Jofin T Chacko’s The Priest and Sibi Malayil’s Kothu also coming up next.