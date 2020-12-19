Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi first lookout

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Saniya Iyyappan are starring in Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi directed by Sooraj Tom. The makers have released a first look featuring Saniya’s character holding a polaroid camera. Noble Jose is co-producing the film with Sujith J Nair.

Composer Anand Madhusoodhanan wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues in addition to the music. Harinarayan wrote the lyrics. Jithu Damodar is behind the camera, and Kiran Das is doing the editing. Justin Jose, who worked on period films such as Baahubali and Padmaavat, is working on the sound design.