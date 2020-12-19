STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kuttavum Shikshayum shoot completed

Rajeev Ravi has completed the shoot of Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Published: 19th December 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Ravi

Cinematographer and director Rajeev Ravi( Youtube screen grab)

By Express News Service

Rajeev Ravi has completed the shoot of Kuttavum Shikshayum. The police drama has Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Alencier Ley and Senthil Krishna playing police officers. The film was shot in multiple schedules in Kerala and Rajasthan. The team had briefly put production on hold after the outbreak began and resumed recently. 

Sibi Thomas and Sreejith co-wrote the script based on an actual robbery that happened in Kasargod. Thottappan-fame Suresh Rajan shot the film, and Eeda-fame B Ajithkumar edited it. Arun Kumar VR is producing it under the banner of Filmroll Productions.

