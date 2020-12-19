Kuttavum Shikshayum shoot completed

By Express News Service

Rajeev Ravi has completed the shoot of Kuttavum Shikshayum. The police drama has Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Alencier Ley and Senthil Krishna playing police officers. The film was shot in multiple schedules in Kerala and Rajasthan. The team had briefly put production on hold after the outbreak began and resumed recently.

Sibi Thomas and Sreejith co-wrote the script based on an actual robbery that happened in Kasargod. Thottappan-fame Suresh Rajan shot the film, and Eeda-fame B Ajithkumar edited it. Arun Kumar VR is producing it under the banner of Filmroll Productions.