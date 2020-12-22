Khedda begins post-production

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Asha Sharath and daughter Uthara Sharath are sharing the screen in Manoj Kana’s Khedda. The team has wrapped up filming and is now going to post-production.Khedda, which marks the first collaboration of Asha and Uthara, marks the acting debut of the latter.

Manoj shares that the film addresses a social issue, specifically the dark side of social media and its negative impact on a family. Disruption of relationships is the film’s main talking point.

Sudev Nair, Sudheer Karamana, Sarayu and Jolly Chirayath are also appearing in the film in pivotal roles. Kerala State award winner Prathap P Nair handled the camera, and Manoj Kannoth is editing the film. Benzy Nazar is producing it under the banner of Benzy Productions.