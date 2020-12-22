Teaser of new Nimisha-Suraj entertainer out

By Express News Service

A couple of months back, the news of Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan playing a couple again in Jeo Baby’s Oru Mathathaya Bharatiya Adukkala (The Great Indian Kitchen) brought much excitement. The teaser has landed online.

Touted as a light-hearted family drama the film has Nimisha and Suraj as a newly married couple. The teaser shows how the expert culinary skills of the wife come as a relief to the husband’s household, but how it seemingly starts to wear her down.

It has Sooraj S Kurup as the music director, Salu K Thomas as the cinematographer, and Francie Louis as the editor. Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S Raj are producers.