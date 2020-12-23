'Sufiyum Sujathayum' director Naranipuzha Shanavas passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam film director Naranipuzha Shanavas, who suffered a massive heart attack on Tuesday passed away at Aster Medicity on Wednesday.

He was brought to Kochi in a very critical condition. He was on ventilator support, Kochi. According to hospital authorities, the health condition of Shanavas was very critical and was getting worse. "On the way from Coimbatore to Kochi, he suffered another cardiac arrest which worsened his state. The doctors tried hard to revive him but despite all efforts, he died at 10.20 pm," said hospital authorities.

The 40-year-old director of "Sufiyum Sujathayum" was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore. He suffered a major heart attack while on the sets of the film 'Gandhirajan' at Attapadi in Palakkad. According to the hospital authorities in Coimbatore, he was brought to the hospital last week in a very critical stage and was on ventilator support. As per the doctors, he suffered a cardiogenic shock, a major heart attack in which the heart fails to keep enough blood pumping to keep up the normal blood pressure. His other organs including kidney and brain were also affected.

His family left from Coimbatore in an ICU ambulance around 5: 30 pm and the police provided a green corridor, appealed to the public to cooperate and clear the route as they wanted to transport him as soon as possible. Actor and Producer Vijay Babu on his Facebook page on Wednesday posted that "He left by leaving behind a lot of memories for a lifetime and stories told me. We tried our best".

Shanavas made his debut in 2015 with the movie 'Karie' and 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' was his second movie which was released this year.