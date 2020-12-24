Fahadh Faasil’s 'Malik' to release in May 2021

By Express News Service

After the long pandemic-induced delay, the makers of Fahadh Faasil’s Malik have announced a release date. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial has been scheduled as an Eid release, on May 13, 2021.

Malik is a big-budget venture produced by Anto Joseph. It is a historical film set in different periods and will have Fahadh sporting four different looks. Nimisha Sajayan plays the female lead. Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Dileesh Pothan, and yesteryear actor Jalaja are also part of the cast.

Sanu Varghese, who also collaborated with Mahesh in Take Off, is the cinematographer. Mahesh completed the film at the beginning of the year, before proceeding to make CU Soon with Fahadh, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran during the lockdown. The film premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video.