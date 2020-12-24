Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham' to compete at Rotterdam Film Festival

By Express News Service

Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham (The Harbour) has been selected to screen at the 50th edition International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) which will run from Feb 1-Feb 7. The period epic is based on a tumultuous period in Kerala history and revolves around workers and unions and corrupt bosses.

Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith play the lead roles. Thuramukham is among the list of 15 titles selected to screen at the festival’s Big Screen Competition section.

The festival screening will also mark the world premiere of Thuramukham. Produced by Sukumar Thekkepat, Thuramukham has a script by Gopan Chidambaram, based on the play of the same name penned by his father KN Chidambaram. B Ajithkumar is the editor.

In addition to Thuramukham, two other Indian films have been selected at the festival — M Manikandan’s The Last Farmer and debutant Vinothraj’s Pebbles. The latter will compete in the Tiger Competition section. IFFR will open with Riders of Justice starring Mads Mikkelsen.