Don Palathara’s two upcoming films selected for 25th IFFK 

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Don Palathara’s two upcoming films — 1956, Central Travancore and Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam — have been selected to screen at the 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which will run from 12-19 of February 2021.

1956, which was written and edited by Don, is set against the backdrop of land reforms in Kerala. It revolves around a group of individuals who had migrated to Idukki.

The black-and-white film has a cast comprising Jain Andrews, Assif Yogi, Kani Kusruti, Krishnan Balakrishnan, and Shaun Romy. It will be screened in the Kaleidoscope section.

Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, on the other hand, stars Rima Kallingal and Jitin Puthanchery. The 85-min single-take film covers a car ride taken by Maria, a young journalist (played by Rima) and an aspiring actor (played by Jitin). The two are in a live-in relationship without their parents’ knowledge.

It will be screened in the Cinema Today section. Don Palathara has previously directed the critically acclaimed films Vithu and Shavam.