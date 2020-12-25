Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair’s daughter joins Joju’s film

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Joju George and Niranj Raju are headlining a political satire titled Oru Thathvika Avalokanam.

The latest update is that Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair’s youngest daughter Shailaja has joined the cast. Written and directed by Akhil Marar, the film also has Aju Varghese in a lead role.

Akhil had told us earlier that the film tells the tale of a young PSC aspirant and a contractor. Niranj will play the former and Joju the latter. The film also marks the acting debut of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s brother Saji Venjaramoodu.

The rest of the cast comprises Salim Kumar, Shammi Thilakan, Sreejith Ravi, Major Ravi, Mamukoya and Krishna Kumar.Vishnu Narayanan is handling the camera of the film backed by Yohan Productions. Filming will commence on January 1 at Palakkad.