Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad drowns in Malankara dam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Anil Nedumangad, 48, allegedly drowned while taking bath in Malankara dam in Thodupuzha on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred in the evening when the actor along with a couple of others went to the dam for a bath. He was in Thodupuzha in connection with the shooting of a film.

“As per preliminary inquiry, he and his friends went to the dam to take bath during a shooting break. He was pulled by strong undercurrents as he went deep into the water,” said an officer of Idukki Special Branch.

Though he was fished out of the water and rushed to a nearby private hospital, he has declared brought dead. Police have shifted his body to Thodupuzha district government general hospital.

Anil began his career as a TV anchor and rose to fame with strong performances in movies ‘Kammatti Paadam’, ‘Njan Steve Lopez’ and ‘Porinju Mariyam Jose’. He also won accolades for his performance as a police officer in the film “Ayyappanum Koshiyum”. Police have launched a probe into the incident.