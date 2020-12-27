Thespian on cusp of great er glory snatched away in anti-climax

Shibu B S By

KOCHI: Barely 20 films were all that Anil Nedumangad needed to cement his place in the top league of popular actors in Malayalam tinsel world. His zooming career was poised to reach even greater heights following the runaway success of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, one of the biggest grossers in Mollywood, which hit theatres earlier this year. However, fate had other plans for Anil. As news of his shocking death – along with friends Anil had gone for a dip in the Malankara d am on Friday evening where he met with a watery grave – emerged, Mollywood was shellshocked as the deceased was not merely an actor nonpareil, but also a wonderful human being known for his unassuming ways.

Hailing from Nedumangad, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, Anil joined School of Drama after graduating from MG College in the state capital. He had fronted the popular ‘Jurassic World’ telecast on Kairali TV. Though he did a cameo in the movie Thaskaraveeran (2005), he did not get many chances to act in movies. It was Rajeev Ravi’s Njaan Steve Lopez in which he essayed Freddy – the rawness of whose persona gave ample evidence of Anil’s acting prowess —that gave the latter his real breakthrough. Rajeev Ravi, who had immense faith in Anil as an actor, gave him a major character in his movie Kammattippadam (2016).

As Surendran, the antagonist, Anil was compelling. Anil had also acted in Paavada (2016), Kismath (2016), Munrothuruth (2016) and Porinju Mariyam Jose (2019). He was also associated with parallel stream movies like Abhasam and Ayal Sasi which were screened at various film festivals. Meanwhile, 2020 saw Anil’s elevation to greater heights after he depicted Circle Inspector Satheeshan in the late Sachi’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The CI, who was supposed to play the mediator’s role between the feudal lord and the common man, was not an easy one to essay. However, Anil focused on natural acting and gave a simple texture to the character. For instance, the dialogue about Mundoor Maadan, through which Anil’s character unfolds Ayyappan Nair’s past to Koshy, was rendered by the actor so naturally resulting in the audience starting to love Nair aka Mundoor Maadan.

He also acted in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte earlier this year. The role was that of a typical 1980s Romeo with a melancholic face and Anil had audiences in splits with his ‘Venu Nagavally’ sort of get up. “When I heard about Anil’s death, it was like someone bludgeoning me. He had acted in Paavada which was scripted by me. But more than that, I personally liked his style of acting. I was planning to cast Anil in a major role in the film which I was planning to direct. However, he has been snatched away,” said writer Bibin Chandran.

Prominent personalities pay homage to actor

T’Puram: A number of prominent personalities from the spheres of art, culture and politics were among those who paid their last respects to actor Anil Nedumangad when his body was kept at Bharat Bhavan here for the public to pay homage. Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran, K S Sabarinadhan MLA, former MLA Palode Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary V Venu, DYFI state secretary A A Rahim and film producer G Suresh Kumar were among them. Also among those who paid their last respects were actors Maniyanpilla Raju, Alancier, Maala Parvathy, dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi and KAL chairman Karamana Hari. Bharat Bhavan secretary Pramod Payyannur paid homage on behalf of Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan.