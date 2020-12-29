STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kunchacko Boban stars in Ashraf Hamza’s next

It is actor-writer Chemban Vinod Jose’s second script after Angamaly Diaries.

Kunchacko Boban

Actor Kunchacko Boban (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Filming has commenced for 'Thamaasha' director Ashraf Hamza’s next, Bheemante Vazhi, at Malappuram. It is actor-writer Chemban Vinod Jose’s second script after 'Angamaly Diaries.' Kunchacko Boban and Chinnu Chandni headline the film which has Chemban Vinod Jose and Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal as producers.

Chemban also has a starring role in the film. Gireesh Gangadharan, who shot Angamaly Diaries and Jallikattu, is the director of photography. Nizam Kadiry is the editor. Vishnu Vijayan is composing the music to Muhsin Parari’s lyrics. The film has an April 2021 release date.

Bheemante Vazhi is the third Kunchacko Boban-starrer to shoot post the pandemic, following Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu and Appu Bhattathiri’s Nizhal.  The actor is also part of Kamal KM’s Pada and Jis Joy’s Mohankumar Fans for which he has completed shooting.

