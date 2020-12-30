STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Calling ‘attention’ to caste bias

We had reported earlier that the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) would take place on February 12-19.

A still from 'Attention Please'.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We had reported earlier that the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) would take place on February 12-19. Among the Malayalam films selected to screen is Attention Please, written and directed by debutant Jithin Issac Thomas.Starring Vishnu Govindan, Anand Manmadhan, Sreejith Babu, Jicky Paul, Athira Kallingal, Sreejith Babu, and others, the film addresses caste discrimination through the story of the central character, Hari, played by Vishnu Govindan.

Speaking to us further about the film’s subject, Jithin tells us that cinema is a backdrop and the five main characters are young trainees working across various filmmaking departments. “One of them, Hari, happens to belong to the lower class. He is unemployed and surviving with his friends’ support. The protagonist is a storyteller with a talent for writing scripts. However, he is denied these opportunities due to false promises. When he has had enough, he decides to react.”

Jithin adds that the film is an experiment and not based on real events. “It was drawn from and shaped by conversations with friends,” says the filmmaker who feels encouraged by the positive response from the friends, filmmakers and jury members who saw the film. Himal Mohan shot the film while Rohith VS Variyath edited it. Justin Jose handled the sound design, and Arun Vijay wrote the music.  Hari Vaikom and Sreekumar NJ are producing under the banner of DH Cinemas.

The other Malayalam films to screen at IFFK in separate categories are: Don Palathara’s two films (1956, Central Travancore; Santoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam), Sajin Babu’s Biriyaani, Jayaraj’s Hasyam, Lijo Jose Pellssery’s Churuli, KP Kumaran’s Gramavrikshathile Kuyil,  Kavya Prakash’s Vaanku, Khalid Rahman’s Love, Vipin Atley’s Musical Chair, Nithin Lukose’s Paka, Senna Hegde’s Thinkalazhcha Nischayam, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Android Kunjappan, Shambu Purushothaman’s Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, Mahesh Narayanan’s CU Soon, Sanal Kumar’s Kayattam, and Rahman brothers’ Vasanthi.

