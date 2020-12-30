Tovino Thomas completes 'Kala'

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas and director Rohith VS have announced the completion of their first collaboration, Kala.

The action-thriller had recently resumed filming after production halted due to Tovino undergoing surgery for an injury while shooting an action sequence. The actor got back to the Kala set after wrapping up his work in Manu Ashokan’s Kaanekkaane.

Sharing the news along with a picture of him from an action sequence, Tovino wrote, “And Kala has packed up! Years ago, with cinema in my dreams, I used to be in the company of the same Kala team, discussing & making short films. Now, we have made cinema & with the purest of passions. Kala was hard. Real hard. But this mutual love we had for cinema made it all possible.”

Kala marks Rohith’s third directorial feature after Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. Lal, Divya Pillai, Sumesh Moor, and a dog comprise the remaining cast. Akhil George handled the cinematography and Livingston Mathew, the editing. Juvis Productions is bankrolling it.