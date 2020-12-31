STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold up.. did you hear this 15-year-old rapper dropping the south side heat in Kochi Music Foundation's new video?

Artists from all over Kerala have come together to put the #southsideheat on the map. 

Published: 31st December 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 02:09 PM

Aditi Nari aka Rap Kid performing at KMF's Hiphop festival

Aditi Nari aka Rap Kid performing at KMF's Hiphop festival. (Photo | YouTube)

By Online Desk

Drawing inspiration from the ongoing wave of hip-hop in India, the Kochi Music Foundation released Hiphop Festival 2020 -- 'Para'. 

15-year-old Aditi Nair flexing her vocal gymnastics is just one among the many artists the group has released videos of. The 11 minute-33 second video directed by Aashiq Abu included Aditi's powerful performance with the following songs: E.T.I'm.R, Feel Free To Dream, Fake Fact. 

You could catch a bit of Cardi B in the first song, while the second song definitely hit home run with inspiration from reggae music. But the Malayalam rap obviously brings its own charm.

The music producers for Rap Kid's video included Kalla Sha, Ashwin Johnson, Toby Ignatious, and Joan Jose.

Artists from all over Kerala have come together to put the #southsideheat on the map.

Among them are Street Academics, Vedan, Fejo Blesslee, MC Couper, Marthyan who showcased their incredible performances. We already know Malayalam rap sensation Vedan from his lyrical and rapping prowess.

The Kochi Music Foundation's Hip-hop Festival 2020 curated by DJ Sekhar and Sreenath Bhasi, has been described as the "hip hop talents of our state writing and rapping about contemporary matters of the heart, mind and soul honouring hip hop traditions all over the world."

WATCH MUSIC VIDEO 

There is more to watch in the series of KMF's hiphop music festival. Head to their YouTube page to find more Malayalis celebrating the newly emerging #southsidecrew. 

This is the first event following the controversies that broke out in early 2020 regarding donation of proceeds they received from conducting their musical event 'Karuna' at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Kadavanthra in Kochi.

