Navya Nair’s Oruthee clears censors with U

By Express News Service

Director VK Prakash’s next, Oruthee, has cleared the censors with a U certificate. The film sees the return of Navya Nair after a long hiatus. S Suresh Babu penned the film produced by Benzy Nazar under the banner of Benzy Productions.

Oruthee also has Vinayakan making an appearance, as a police officer. The other cast members are Santosh Keezhatoor, Malavika Menon, Manu Raj, Mukundan among others. Jimshi Khalid is the director of photography, and Lijo Paul is the editor. Music is by Gopi Sundar and the Thakara Band. Dr Madhu Vasudevan and Alankode Leelakrishnan wrote the lyrics.