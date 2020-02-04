Antony Varghese’s  Ajagajandharam first look poster released

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Antony Varghese’s next, Ajagajandharam, has been released. The image shows Antony standing beside an elephant, triggering speculations that the film is connected to the pooram.

Ajagajandharam is director Tinu Pappachan’s follow-up to Swathandryam Ardharathriyil. Apart from Antony, the film reunites Tinu with Chemban Vinod Jose and Tito Wilson.

Angamaly Diaries actors Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Viswam have scripted the film which also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sudhi Koppa, Sabumon Abdusamad and Jaffer Idukki. Shameer Muhammed is editing the footage shot by Jinto George. Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapilliyum are bankrolling the film under the banner of Silver Bay Studios, with Central Pictures handling distribution.