Mammootty to team up with Vysakh again

By Express News Service

After MadhuraRaja, director Vysakh is teaming up with Mammootty again for a project titled New York. The news was shared by Vysakh on his social media handles. Backed by UGM Productions, the same company behind Amar Akbar Antony and Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan, the film will be shot completely in the United States.

Touted as a family action thriller, New York will have a script by Naveen John, who wrote the Unni Mukundan film, Ira. Sharing the news, Vysakh wrote, “I am so happy to announce that I am once again joining with my dearest Mammookka. This time the whole movie is going to be shot in the USA. Titled as New York, the movie will be bankrolled by UGM Productions, one of the leading production companies in Malayalam, and scripted by Ira fame Naveen John. I expect all your prayers and blessings that would support this family action thriller movie.”

Vysakh is known for delivering Malayalam’s first 100-crore film, Pulimurugan. He has worked with Mammootty twice—in Pokkiri Raja and its sequel, MadhuraRaja.In New York, Mammootty is expected to be joined by some established names from Hollywood as well as Malayalam cinema. The team has apparently roped in a Hollywood stunt director for the big-budget film.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is currently shooting for The Priest, his first project with Manju Warrier. The latter has joined the sets of the film, a thriller helmed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. He is looking forward to the release of One, a political thriller which is expected to hit theatres by the end of February or early March.