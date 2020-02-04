Prithviraj to shoot for Kaaliyan in October

By Express News Service

The pre-production process of Prithviraj’s upcoming period film, Kaaliyan, is underway, and the latest update as per sources is that the project is expected to begin filming by October after the actor completes work in Blessy’s Aadujeevitham which will resume production this March.

Kaaliyan is based on a tale of fierce warriors from Venad and Prithviraj will essay a man who has to undertake a perilous mission. The film was supposed to start earlier but got pushed due to Prithviraj’s commitment to Aadujeevitham. He will be devoting the next 6-7 months for Aadujeevitham and has undergone a strict diet and workout regimen.

On Sunday, the actor sat down with the Kaaliyan team with another round of discussions. Since the film requires extensive, but realistic, VFX work and shooting in multiple locations, the team is being meticulous with their pre-production work. Lucifer cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev is on board to crank the camera.

If things go according to plan, Malayalam cinema could witness a path-breaking phenomenon, as the makers are going for a unique storytelling approach within the realm of commercial action filmmaking.Set in the 1700s, Kaaliyan will require Prithviraj to spend a few months on a continuous shoot. It will be helmed by debutant S Mahesh. Rajeev Govindan is producing it under the banner of Magic Mountain Cinemas. The audition and casting call notices will be issued soon.