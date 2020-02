Ravi Varma's stunning paintings brought back to life in lensman G Venket Ram's 2020 calendar

By Online Desk

In what can be called an ode to India's greatest painter Raja Ravi Varma, Chennai-based photographer G Venket Ram has recreated some of his paintings for his much-awaited 2020 calendar.

Roping in twelve famous personalities from the southern film and dance industry, Ram launched the photos on Instagram to the delight of his followers.

Chennai-based photographer G Venket Ram (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

The big names include Khushbu Sundar, Ramya Krishnan, Samantha Akkineni, Lissy Lakshmi, Nadiya Moidu, Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh, dancers Shobana and Priyadarshini Govind, and Chamundeshwari, one of the beneficiaries from Naam.

The actresses have recreated the poses in which Raja Ravi Varma painted his muses for a calendar to celebrate the work of the Naam Charitable Trust.

The trust, started by actor and director Suhasini Maniratnam, wife of critically acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, aims to empower single women from the under-served segments of society.



Here are the pictures shared by Ram on his Instagram account.

Actress Shruti Haasan recreated two paintings of Raja Ravi Varma for G Venket - one of a lady by a river while the other is of Rani of Kurupam.