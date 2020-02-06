Biju Menon, Manju Warrier reunite for 'Lalitham Sundaram'

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier’s brother Madhu Warrier is making his directorial debut soon, with a film titled 'Lalitham Sundaram', in which he has cast Manju has been cast as the female lead and Biju Menon, the male lead.

The title announcement was made by Mohanlal and Mammootty on their respective social media handles. It’s been over 20 years since Manju and Biju were seen in the same film. They have previously acted together in Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu and Pranayavarnangal.

The project, scripted by Pramod Mohan, is backed jointly by Manju’s production house Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

P Sukumar will handle the camera with Lijo Paul in charge of editing duties. Bijibal will compose the tunes to the lyrics by Harinarayanan.

It was only recently that Manju announced her foray into film production. The first project launched through her company was Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Kayattam which completed filming recently.

Manju was last seen in Prathi Poovankozhi. Lalitham Sundaram is one of Manju’s upcoming list of films aside from Marakkar, Kayattam, Jack and Jill, and Chathur Mukham. She is currently shooting for The Priest, opposite Mammootty.