Mamta Mohandas to join Jayasurya in 'Ramasethu'

By Express News Service

Mamta Mohandas has revealed that she would be starring in Jayasurya’s upcoming film Ramasethu, a biopic of ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan. The actor was in Kochi to receive the ‘Woman of Substance’ award at an event honouring six women for not only excelling but also reaching a pinnacle in their respective areas of work. The award was handed by Sreedharan.

On receiving the award, Mamta said, “Don’t we all have dreams? But most often, the ones that come true are those which you haven’t even dreamt about yet. Such was receiving this ‘Woman of Substance in Art’ award from the hands of someone whose attitude towards both work and life has inspired me so much... our very own ‘Metro Man’ Padmabhushan E Sreedharan sir.”

She added that she was too humbled to be the youngest among the women to be bestowed with this honour and it reminded her once again that besides being an actor, she has a long way to go as a good citizen, social worker, good person and woman.

Ramasethu, helmed by VK Prakash, will chronicle Sreedharan’s life from his young to his present days. Prakash will start work on the film once he completes filming Oruthee, starring Navya Nair.

Meanwhile, Mamta will be seen next in the investigation thriller Forensic as a police officer, alongside Tovino Thomas, and a Bangalore-based women-centric mystery film called Lalbagh.