Vineeth Sreenivasan’s 'Hridayam' starts rolling

By Express News Service

The shoot of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next directorial Hridayam, with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, has commenced. The film, scripted by Vineeth himself, is being produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas.

Recently, Vineeth had flown to Istanbul to record pieces of music for the film. A few days ago, it was revealed that Prithviraj Sukumaran has sung a special track for it.

Vineeth last directed Jacobinte Swargarajyam starring Nivin Pauly, and is now getting back to the director’s chair after completing a bunch of successful acting assignments such as Aravindanthe Athithikal, Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Love Action Drama, and Helen.Hridayam is expected to reach theatres for Onam 2020.