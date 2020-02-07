Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sharaf U Dheen replaces Soubin Shahir in new Tovino Thomas film

Rex Vijayan and Shahbaz Aman will compose the tracks with Sushin Shyam working on the background score.

Published: 07th February 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sharaf U Dheen

Actor Sharaf U Dheen

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir will be directed by Muhsin Parari in Thallumala. The latest update is that Khalid Rahman will direct the project instead of Muhsin, and Aashiq Usman will produce it instead of Aashiq Abu. Thallumala will be Khalid’s follow-up to Unda.

Soubin’s role will be now played by Sharaf U Dheen. Apparently, Muhsin, Aashiq and Soubin have opted out of the project due to other commitments. However, Muhsin still remains one of the film’s writers along with Ashraf Hamza. The latter recently made his directorial debut with Thamaasha.

The other crew member retained from the original list is cinematographer Jimshi Khalid (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam).

Rex Vijayan and Shahbaz Aman will compose the tracks with Sushin Shyam working on the background score. The rest of the details are expected to be announced later. The film, touted as a fun, realistic drama, has been scheduled to release on September 2020.

Meanwhile, Tovino is awaiting the release of Forensic, which has Mamta Mohandas playing the female lead. His slate of upcoming projects also includes Kilometres and Kilometres, Minnal Murali, Bhoomi, and Pallichattambi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Soubin Shahir Muhsin Parari Thallumala Aashiq Abu Mollywood
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp