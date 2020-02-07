Sharaf U Dheen replaces Soubin Shahir in new Tovino Thomas film

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir will be directed by Muhsin Parari in Thallumala. The latest update is that Khalid Rahman will direct the project instead of Muhsin, and Aashiq Usman will produce it instead of Aashiq Abu. Thallumala will be Khalid’s follow-up to Unda.

Soubin’s role will be now played by Sharaf U Dheen. Apparently, Muhsin, Aashiq and Soubin have opted out of the project due to other commitments. However, Muhsin still remains one of the film’s writers along with Ashraf Hamza. The latter recently made his directorial debut with Thamaasha.

The other crew member retained from the original list is cinematographer Jimshi Khalid (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam).

Rex Vijayan and Shahbaz Aman will compose the tracks with Sushin Shyam working on the background score. The rest of the details are expected to be announced later. The film, touted as a fun, realistic drama, has been scheduled to release on September 2020.

Meanwhile, Tovino is awaiting the release of Forensic, which has Mamta Mohandas playing the female lead. His slate of upcoming projects also includes Kilometres and Kilometres, Minnal Murali, Bhoomi, and Pallichattambi.