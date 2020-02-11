Fahadh Faasil’s 'Trance' censor hurdle: February 14 release doubtful

By Express News Service

Just when you thought all the paths have been cleared for Fahadh Faasil’s Trance, here comes another hurdle. The film, which has been scheduled to release this Friday, is likely to be pushed to a later date owing to a censor issue.

As per reports, the film was sent to the censor board’s revising committee in Mumbai after its Thiruvananthapuram office suggested the removal of around 17 minutes of footage, which was unacceptable for the film’s director Anwar Rasheed. It was then decided to send the film for review to Mumbai.

The revising committee is expected to see the film today and reviews the cuts suggested by the Thiruvananthapuram office.Trance stars Fahadh as a motivational speaker and co-stars Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Dileesh Pothan among others.

Scripted by Vincent Vadakkan, the film has already been through multiple production and release delays and was finally confirmed for release on February 14. It remains to be seen whether the film will make this release date or not.