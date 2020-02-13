Fahadh Faasil-starrer Trance clears censors; release pushed to February 20

By Express News Service

Fahadh Faasil’s Trance will be finally released without a single cut. The film, which was sent to the CBFC’s revising committee following a suggestion by the Thiruvananthapuram office to remove a significant portion of the film, has been cleared with a U/A certificate.

The film’s release has now been pushed from the originally planned date, February 14, to February 20th. Trance stars Fahadh as a motivational speaker and co-stars Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Dileesh Pothan among others.

The film has photography by Amal Neerad and sound design by Resul Pookutty. Praveen Prabhakar Menon is the editor. Though the team is yet to release a trailer, the first lyrics video - ‘Raat’, sung by Sneha Kanwalkar and Neha Nair - and first video, ‘Noolupoya’, have gone viral on social media.