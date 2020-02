By Express News Service

The romantic comedy 2 States, which was earlier scheduled to release today, has been pushed to February 28. Theevandi actor Manu Pillai and Maradona actor Sharanya R play the film’s leads.

2 States, shot in North Paravoor, Mala, and Pazhani, has music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Sagar Das, and cinematography by Sanjay Harris.

Naufal M Thameem and Sulfikar Kaleel are producing the film under the banner of Renaissance Pictures.