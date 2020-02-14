Marakkar a dream come true: Manju Warrier

By Express News Service

Priyadarshan’s Marakkar is on its way to make the March 26 release date. Manju Warrier, who is playing a significant character in the film, said she is happy to have finally worked in a Priyadarshan-Mohanlal film.

“The films made by the Priyadarshan-Mohanlal combo made my childhood colourful,” said Manju in a video statement. “Be it fun, humour-laden entertainers like Kilukkam, Chithram or something serious as Kalapani, they made both equally work and managed to make a huge impact.”

Manju recalled that she was called to star in the duo’s Chandralekha (1997) and regretted not being able to do it due to various factors. “But I was able to get over that when I got the opportunity to star in a big-budget—and Malayalam’s most expensive—epic like Marakkar. I’m thankful to Mohanlal, Priyadarshan along, and Antony Perumbavoor (co-producer),” she said, adding that she is eagerly looking forward to seeing herself and audiences amazed by the film.

She praised the film’s technical team, calling it the “best in the country”. Marakkar has production design by veteran art director Sabu Cyril and cinematography by Tirru, who has worked on Rajinikanth’s Petta. He won a National award for Suriya’s 24.

Marakkar, which has been written jointly by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi, also stars Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Madhu among others. Aashirvad Cinemas is jointly backing the film with Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainments.