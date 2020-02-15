Trailer of Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Forensic' launched at grand event

By Express News Service

The official trailer of Tovino Thomas’ Forensic was launched during a grand event held in Kochi which saw the attendance of Tovino, Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, the film’s directors Akhil Paul-Anas Khan, and the producers. Akhil is known for writing 7th Day.

The two-minute-long footage revealed an intriguing mix of sleuth work (Tovino plays a medico-legal advisor) and an ample amount of action. We get lines like “Psychopaths’ crime doesn’t have a motive; the crime itself is a motive”, “Don’t come to investigate a case after watching Hollywood movies”, and “Match the killer’s DNA with everyone’s, including ours.”

We also get a sense of the film’s distinct and eerie visual style, with its sharp contrast colours and occasionally disorienting camera work.

Since it’s a good time for thrillers in Malayalam cinema at the moment, the trailer has done a commendable job of generating interest in the film which is set to hit the screens in March.

Speaking at the event, Tovino, Mamta, and Reba shared that it was a great experience working with each other for the first time.

Forensic also marks the first onscreen appearance of Tovino and Mamta together. Mamta, whose career turns 15 this year, said it was exciting to play a police officer for the first time.

Also worth noting is that Saiju Kurup, who made his acting debut at the same time as Mamta (the two played the main leads in Mayookham), is reuniting with the actor after 15 years. Forensic is Reba Monica John’s third Malayalam film after Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam.