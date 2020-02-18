Aju Varghese boards Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam

By Express News Service

Aju Varghese will be teaming up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for the fourth time with the latter’s next directorial feature, Hridayam, which stars Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles.



Aju, who made his acting debut with Vineeth’s directorial debut Malarvadi Arts Club, will be joining actors Vijayaraghavan, Baiju Santosh, and Dharshana Rajendran among others in the film.

Hridayam, which began filming recently, is expected to reach theatres by Onam this year. Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Studios is co-producing the film with Noble Babu Thomas of Big Bang Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Aju will be seen in a lead role in Arun Chandu’s upcoming Saajan Bakery since 1962, in which he and Lena play siblings. The film also marks Aju’s writing debut as he co-wrote the script with Arun Chandu.