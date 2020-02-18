Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko Boban’s next titled 'Mohan Kumar Fans'

Kunchacko Boban is said to be playing the role of a celebrity in the film which also stars Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph.

Published: 18th February 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 09:50 AM

Mohan Kumar Fans is the actor’s fourth film with the writing duo.

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming film with director Jis Joy, which was purportedly titled Mikacha Nadan Mohan Kumar initially, has been officially named Mohan Kumar Fans.

Jis Joy, who last made the hit Asif Ali-Aishwarya Lekshmi film Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, scripted and directed Mohan Kumar Fans from a story by Bobby-Sanjay.

Though this is Kunchacko Boban’s first film with Jis Joy, he has previously starred in three films based on concepts by Bobby-Sanjay.

Kunchacko Boban is said to be playing the role of a celebrity in the film which also stars Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph.

The music has been composed by Prince Joy and Bahul Ramesh has shot the film which is edited by Ratheesh Raj. Listin Stephen is producing under the banner of Magic Frames.

Kunchacko Boban, who is coming off the success of Anjaam Pathira, will be also seen next in Kamal KM’s Pada in addition to Martin Prakkat’s as-yet-untitled film.

The latter, scripted by Joseph-fame Shahi Kabir and co-starring Joju George, will see him in the role of a police officer. He is also slated to appear in Guppy-fame Johnpaul George’s Mariam Tailors.

