Manju Warrier joins Nivin Pauly’s 'Padavettu'

Manju Warrier will be teaming up with Nivin Pauly for the first time through Padavettu, the latter’s follow-up to Moothon. Actor Sunny Wayne is foraying into feature production for the first time with the film which is helmed by first-time writer-director Liju Krishna.



The film, which went on floors in November in Kannur, has Nivin playing the male lead while Aruvi-fame Aditi Balan essays the female lead. Padavettu marks Aditi’s Malayalam debut.

The rest of the cast comprises Shine Tom Chacko, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Sudeesh and Vijayaraghavan among others.



Govind Vasantha is composing the music to the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali while Deepak D Menon is handling the camera. Shafeeq Muhammed Ali is in charge of the editing duties and Renganaath Ravee the sound design. The film is expected to release this year itself.

Incidentally, Manju and Sunny Wayne are acting in a horror thriller titled Chathurmugham. Padavettu is the latest entry in her slate of upcoming films which includes Priyadarshan’s Marakkar, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Kayattum (also her maiden production venture), and Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill.

Meanwhile, Manju is also shooting for Jofin T Chacko’s The Priest, which has her sharing the screen with Mammootty for the first time. Besides, she is starring in and producing her brother Madhu Warrier’s directorial debut Lalitham Sundaram, in which Biju Menon will play the male lead.